CLASS 2A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

EDWARDSVILLE 4, QUINCY 0: Henry Vivian had a brace (two goals), the first goal coming five seconds from halftime, while Ben Leardi, from the penalty spot, and Parker McMillian also scored as Edwardsville advanced to the final at Quincy's Flinn Stadium.

The Tigers are now 11-8-1, and will meet O'Fallon, a 9-0 winner over Springfield Southeast in the first semifinal, in the final Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Collinsville. The Blue Devils end their season 3-16-2.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 21 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP

CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS

In other Class 1A regional finals, at Waterloo GIbault Catholic, Breese Mater Dei Catholic eliminated the host Hawks 6-0, at Metropolis Massac County, Murhphysboro won over the host Patriots 1-0, at Greenville, the host Comets won over Hillsboro 2-1, at Riverton, Williamsville defeated Springfield Lutheran 8-1, and at Altamont, Teutopolis defeated Staunton 4-2.

TRIAD 1, SALEM 0: At Olney Richland County, Lance Stauffer's irst-half strike gave Triad the win over Salem.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cortlan Dellamano made three saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

The Knights are now 13-5-1, while the Wildcats end their season 19-3-1.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, HIGHLAND 0: At Belleville Althoff Catholic's George Martz Field, Tyler Wilson's brace (two goals), assisted by A.J Garrett and Nathan Taylor, put CM through to the final over Highland.

The Eagles are now 11-15-0, while the Bulldogs end their season 11-12-0.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 7, LITCHFIELD 1: Braces (two goals each) from Nate Pitre, Tyler Pollock, and Nash Johaningmeyer, plus a goal from Josh Meyer, allowed Althoff to advance to the final with their win over Litchfield.

Both Pitre and Johaningmeyer had two assists each for the Crusaders, while Luke Smith, Pollock, and Mackin Neville also assisted, Zach Winkler and Brady Luechtefeld had one save each in goal.

Althoff is now 20-4-0, and plays CM for the regional title Friday evening at 6 p.m. The Purple Panthers end their season 10-11-0.

In the Waterloo regional, the host Bulldogs knocked out Mt. Vernon 7-0, while Freeburg eliminated Centralia 2-1.

More like this: