TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2024, PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, JERSEY 20-15: CM took a hard-fought straight-set win in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Havens Gym.

Bella Thein had 10 kills for the Eagles, while Kaitlyn Ogden had five kills, Aubrey Falk had three kills, Aubrey Voyles had 10 assists, Megan Griffith had nine assists, Addie Jeffery had two blocks, Marissa Perez, Meredith Brueckner, and Falk all served up one ace each, and Perez had 10 digs, while Volyles, Griffith, and Falk all had seven digs each.

CM is now 12-7, while the Panthers go to 9-13.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 19-8: Althoff had little trouble in defeating COR In straight sets at home.Katelyn Karban served up nine points and two aces for the Crusaders, while Gabby Orlet had eight points and three aces, Reece Distler had eight points and two aces, Haley Wallin had eight kills and a block, Molly Distler came up with six kills, Reece Distler had five kills, and Orlet had 18 assists.

Althoff is now 14-9, while the Silver Stallions go to 5-11.

WATERLOO 25-25, TRIAD 20-20: Triad held their own at Waterloo, but dropped the straight-set decision to the Bulldogs at Waterloo's gym.

Ellie Bugger had eight kills, twp blocks and an assist for the Knights, while Aiden Bakarich had four kills and a block, Allison Adomite had three kills and a block, Grace Paker had three kills, and Heidi Boehning had 16 assists.

The Bulldogs are now 12-6, while Triad falls to 8-8.

MASCOUTAH 25-25, HIGHLAND 12-21: Mascoutah held off a Highland rally in the second set to win in straight sets in a MVC match at Highland's gym.

Emma Fournie served up 10 points and two aces for the Indians, while Avery Boehm had nine points, Kinze Reese had eight points and two aces, Boehm also had 12 kills and a block, Reese came up with eight kills and three blocks, Jamison Love had five kills and a block, Emelia Sten had six blocks, Emma Price had 13 assists.

Mascoutah is now 15-3, while the Bulldogs go to 11-8.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Belleville East won at Alton 25-17, 25-15, Collinsville won at home over East St. Louis 25-10. 25-12, East Alton-Wood River took a 25-9, 15-25, 25-19 win over Gillespie, and Maryville Christian won over visiting Marquette Catholic 25-14, 25-20.