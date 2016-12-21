Tuesday night scoreboard
TUESDAY'S SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Alton 66, Belleville East 63
Collinsville 64, Granite City 41
Belleville West 60, O'Fallon 55
Civic Memorial 82, McGivney Catholic 31
Centralia 53, Highland 36
Piasa Southwestern 64, Brussels 38
Triad 64, Trenton Wesclin 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Belleville East 57, Alton 35
Collinsville 49, Granite City 42
O'Fallon 48, Belleville West 34
Civic Memorial 58, Highland 53
MVCHA HOCKEY
Bethalto 4, Freeburg/Waterloo 3
More like this: