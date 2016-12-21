TUESDAY'S SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alton 66, Belleville East 63

Collinsville 64, Granite City 41

Belleville West 60, O'Fallon 55

Civic Memorial 82, McGivney Catholic 31

Centralia 53, Highland 36

Piasa Southwestern 64, Brussels 38

Triad 64, Trenton Wesclin 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Belleville East 57, Alton 35

Collinsville 49, Granite City 42

O'Fallon 48, Belleville West 34

Civic Memorial 58, Highland 53

MVCHA HOCKEY

Bethalto 4, Freeburg/Waterloo 3

 

