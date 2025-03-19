TUESDAY, MARCH 18 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 23, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 2: After spotting Maryville two runs in the first, Southwestern scored 11 runs in the second, four in the third, and eight more in the fourth to win its season opener on the road.

Ian Brantley had three hits and three RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Austin Bates had two hits and three RBIs, Ike Austin had two hits and two RBIs, Ryan Lowis had a hit and drove home two runs, and Joe Berlinger, Benito Biciochhi, Reed Campbell, and Colton Huber all had hits. Lowis struck out five on the mound, while Brantley fanned two,

Southwestern opens the season 1-0, while the Lions are 0-2.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 8, NOKOMIS 3: After giving up three runs in the opening inning, Metro-East scored four in the bottom of the first, then two more in the fifth and sixth each to take their second win in as many starts over Nokomis at Martin Luther Field.

Sammy Huber had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Drake Luebbert had two hits and a RBI, Thijson Heard had a pair of hits, Jacob Kober had a hit and two RBiIs both Gage Trendley and Owen Halusen had a hit and RBI each, and Lucas Abbott also had a hit. Luebbert also struck out five while on the mound, while Heard fanned four.

Metro-East is now 2-0, while the Redskins fall to 1-1.

GRANITE CITY 19, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 6: Granite scored all of its runs in the middle three innings, scoring four in the fourth, 10 in the fifth, and five more in the sixth, to win its opener at Gibault.

Evan Brewer had a big game at the plate for the Warriors, with three hits and six RBIs, while both Nathan Hopper and Ben Wilson each had two hits and two RBIs, Kalan Bradley had two hits and an RBI, Ryan Hayes had a hit and three RBIs, Andrew Willaredt had a hit and two RBIs, and both Clark Goodwin and Brendan Hard each had a hit. Hopper also struck out three on the mound, while Connor Hibbets fanned two.

Granite opens its season at 1-0, while the Hawks start at 0-1.

RED BUD 17, VALMEYER 1: A 12-run first inning set the tone as Red Bud took its season opener over visiting Valmeyer.

Troy Neff had the only hit and RBI for the Pirates, while Tyler Jakimauskas had the only strikeout on the mound.

The Musketeers open up at 1-0, while Valmeyer drops to 0-2.

ROXANA 1, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 0: A first-inning RBI by Mason Crump was all Roxana needed in its win at Greenfield.

Crump had two hits and the game's only RBI for the Shells, while Dalton Carriker and Sean Maberry had the other hits. Kael Hester struck out seven while on the mound, with Crump fanning six, and Brad Herrin fanning two.

Talon Albrecht, Kayden Roberts, and Lucas Jones had the hits for the Tigers, while Brock Bowman struck out three on the mound, and Rimbey White and Wyatt Stuart fanned one each.

The Shells are now 2-0. The Tigers open 0-1.

In another game played on Tuesday, Civic Memorial scored seven times in the second and six more in the fifth to win its opener over the St. Louis Home School Patriots 14-1 at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo.

SOFTBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 17, MASCOUTAH 6: East scored four runs in the fourth, four more in the fifth, and six times in the sixth to take the season-opening win at Mascoutah.

Zoe Peters led the Lancers with four hits, including her first homer of the year, and seven RBIs, while Cierra Jones had four hits, both Olivia Hemmerle and Abi Monroe had three hits and two RBIs each, Ary Kohler had three hits, Addie Kramkowski had two hits and three RBIs, Ella Murphy came up with two hits, and Reese Brueggeman had a hit and RBI. Hemmerle went all the way inside the circle, striking out 13.

East opens up 1-0, while the Indians start off 0-1.

EDWARDSVILLE 12, FREEBURG 0: Edwardsville scored five runs in the third, and three times each in the fourth and sixth to win its season opener at Freeburg.

Both Audrey De La Torre Cruz and Sophie Antonini had two hits and three RBIs each for the Tigers, while Brooke Burris had two hits and a RBI, Amelia Wilfong had two hits, Remi Werden had a hit and RBI, and Maddie Aldrich, Riley Nelson, Lilly Stone, and Marissa Wiley all had hits. Nelson went all the way inside the circle, striking out nine.



Edwardsville opens the season at 1-0, while the Midgets begin at 0-1.

GREENVILLE 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Greenville scored three runs in the first and sixth, along with a single run in the second, to take the win over visiting EAWR.

Lily Tretter led the Oilers with two hits, while Camey Adams, Haley Pratt, Ellie Beachum, and Averi Gilliam all had hits. Jordan Ealey went all the way in the circle, striking out one.

The Comets open the season at 1-0, while EAWR falls to 1-1.

COLUMBIA 5, JERSEY 4: A three-run fifth spelled the difference for Columbia in their season opening win over visiting Jersey.

Anna Kribs had two hits and a RBI to lead the Panthers, while both Maleah Derrick and Paxton Weirich had two hits each, Lilly Wilkinson had a hit and RBI, and Holly Brainerd had a hit. Weirich also struck out four while in the circle, and Ellie Davis fanned three.

The Eagles are now 2-0, while Jersey opens the season 0-1.

In other games on the Tuesday slate, Valmeyer won its opener at Waterloo Gibault Catholic 10-8, and Salem scored all of its runs in the fourth to take a 4-1 win over visiting Triad.

GIRLS SOCCER

GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 4, ROXANA 3: Gianna Stassi had a brace (two goals), while Sidney Ufert also scored, but it wasn't enough, as Roxana lost its season opener to Gateway Legacy of Florissant, Mo., at Norman Lewis Field.

Sophia Powers and Mia Skinner had assists for the Shells, while Genna Pruett had two saves in goal.

The Lions open the season at 1-0-0, while Roxana starts off at 0-1-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, MASCOUTAH 0: Rachel Kretzer had a goal and assist, while Natalie Beck also found the back of the net as McGivney won its season opener in the Metro Cup showcase over Mascoutah at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

Peyton Ellis and Karpenter Farmer had one save apiece in goal for the Griffins to share the clean sheet.

McGivney opens the season 1-0-0, while the Indians start off 0-1-0.

O'FALLON 2, TRIAD 0: Taegen Benson and Ava Dannenbrink, assisted by Claire Nieroda and Allie Treadway, broke a goalless tie and gave O'Fallon the three points at Triad.

Brynn Ori had two saves in goal to record her first clean sheet of the season for the Panthers.

O'Fallon starts off 1-0-0, while the Knights open up at 0-1-0.

COLUMBIA 1, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Madi Ross, assisted by Emily Ross, broke through in the second half for the only goal of the game as Columbia won at home over Edwardsville.

Jessica Bearley had five saves in goal for the Eagles to record the clean sheet, while Genny Burrough had five saves in goal for the Tigers.

Columbia starts the season 1-0-0, while Edwardsville begins at 0-1-0.

GRANITE CITY 2, COLLINSVILLE 0: Savanha Khammanyvong's first-half brace (two goals) was the difference to the lift Granite to a season-opening win at Kahok Stadium.

The first goal came from the penalty spot, and Khammanyvong's second goal game two minutes later on a perfect shot to the inside of the post.

The Warriors open up 1-0-0, while the Kahoks start off at 0-1-0.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 3, ALTON 0: Izzy Border, Izzy Dalke, and Megan Massie all had the goals as Althoff blanked Alton in the season opener for the Redbirds at George Martz Field.

Claire Nash and Olivia Vosse had the assists for the Crusaders, while Zoey Massingale had four saves in goal to record her first clean sheet of the season.

Althoff is now 2-0-0, while Alton starts off 0-1-0.

In other fixtures on the Tuesday schedule, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Metro-East Lutheran 8-0, in the Metro Cup showcase at George Martz Field at Belleville Althoff Catholic, Springfield defeated Freeburg 3-1, and Belleville East won over Waterloo 3-1.

