TUESDAY, JUNE 3 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 3A --- AT BLOOMINGTON

O'FALLON 3, FRANKFORT LINCOLN-WAY EAST 0: Claire Nieroda had a brace (two goals), while Addison Taake also scored, and Allie Tredway also assisted twice as O'Fallon advanced to the IHSA Class 3A state finals with the win over Lincoln-Way East.

Brynn Ori made five saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

The Panthers are now 21-1-1, and will play in the semifinals on Friday evening against Barrington, who won their own super-sectional match over Libertyville 3-1, with the kickoff coming at 7 p.m at North Central College in Naperville. The Griffins finish up at 18-4-1.

IHSA PLAYOFFS

SUPER-SECTIONALS/STATE QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 2A

In the Triad super-sectional game, Springfield won over the host Knights 2-1, and advance to the state finals this weekend at North Central College in Naperville, where the Senators will play Peoria Notre Dame Catholic, who won the Washington super-sectional over New Lenox Providence Catholic 3-0, in the semifinals Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Springfield is now 25-1-1, while Triad ends its season at 19-6-0.

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 3A

In the Class 3A sectional semifinals at Triad, Centralia defeated Olney Richland County 4-0, and Marion eliminated Waterloo 3-1 The Orphan Annies are now 26-3, while the Wildcats improve to 26-7, and will face each other in the final on Friday at 4 p.m. The Tigers end the season 16-11, and the Bulldogs conclude their season 22-5.

CLASS 4A

In the Normal Community West sectional semifinal at Mascoutah High, Edwardsville came from behind twice to defeat Belleville East 7-6. The Tigera are now 26-8, and will play Bradley-Bourbonnais, a 4-0 winner over Minooka in the other semifinal, in the final in Normal Friday at 4:30 p.m.. The Lancers finish the season 26-9.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- SECTIONAL FINALS

In the final of the Belleville West sectional Tuesday night at the West gym, O'Fallon came from behind to win over Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 23-25, 31-29, 25-21, and advance to the state finals this weekend at Hoffman Estates High School. The Panthers are now 31-7, and will play in the state quarterfinals against Orland Park Carl Sandburg, who defeated Oak Park-River Forest 25-22, 28-26, in the Hinsdale Central final. The match is set for 11:30 a.m. on Friday. The Griffins were eliminated at 32-7.

