IHSA PLAYOFFS - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A AT JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC

OKAWVILLE 69, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 34

The state-ranked Okawville Rockets rained on Jacksonville Routt's homecoming. Okawville advances to the Sectional Final where they'll face Carlyle.

Carlyle beat HRdin Calhoun by a score of 54-45 in their sectional semi.

One of the St. Louis area's leading scorers Alayna Kraus led the Rockets with 25 points while Megan Rennegarbe added 21 in the win over Routt.

Okawville is now 30-4 on the season.

CARLYLE 54, HARDIN CALHOUN 45

CLASS 2A AT PLESANT PLAINS

Camp Point Central eliminated Staunton 62-26 and advanced to the final, where they'll play Quincy Notre Dame Catholic, who won over Hlsboro 67-30. The game between CPC and QND tips off Thursday at 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A AT CENTRALIA

HIGHLAND 52, MATTOON 28

MT. VERNON 85, EAST ST. LOUIS 81

In the semifinals of the Centralia sectional, Highland defeated Mattoon 52-28 and East St. Louis got 42 points from Shakara McCline, but lost to Mt. Vernon 85-81.

The Bulldogs are now 25-7 and will meet the Rams, 26-6, in Thursday's final at 7 p.m. The Flyers season ends at 13-21.

