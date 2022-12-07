GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALTON 58, EAST ST. LOUIS 57

Alton held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by East St. Louis to take the close win and remain undefeated.

The Redbirds led after the first quarter 18-11, extended the advantage to 31-21 at halftime, then went ahead 53-37 after three quarters, with the Flyers outscoring Alton in the fourth quarter 20-5, but the Redbirds held on to win.

Both Alyssa Lewis and Jarius Powers led Alton with 14 points each, while Laila Blakeny added 13 points, Kiyoko Proctor scored 11 points, Talia Norman hit for four points, and Kaylea Lacey had two points.

Shakara McCline led East Side with 29 points, with Arionna Whitt scoring 10 points, Alicia Cross had seven points, Camya Pitts hit for five points, Ryale Mosly had four points and Heaven Williams scored two points.

The Redbirds remain undefeated and are now 6-0, while the Flyers go to 6-5.

COLLINSVILLE 52, BELLEVILLE WEST 39

Collinsville held Belleville West to only two points in the second quarter as the Kahoks won at the West gym.

The Maroons led after the first quarter 16-14, but the Kahoks took the lead at halftime 32-18, then extended the advantage to 47-30 after three quarters, with West outscoring Collinsville in the fourth quarter 9-5.

Megan Janson led the Kahoks with 13 points, with Jenna Scheller adding 12 points, Talesha Gilmore hit for eight points, both Katie Bardwell and Emma Hrabusicky scored six points each, Ella Guerrero had five points and Carsyn Moad had two points.

Collinsville is now 4-3, while the Maroons go to 0-6.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 53, RIVERS OF LIFE CHRISTIAN (GRANITE CITY) 45

MVCS, who finished third in a tournament last week in Pensacola, Fla., came back from a halftime tie to take a close win over Rivers Of Life.

The Warriors led after the first quarter 14-12, with the Eagles coming back to tie the game at halftime 24-24, but MVCS went ahead after the third quarter 44-34, with Rivers outscoring the Warriors in the fourth quarter 11-9, with MVCS taking the win.

Anna Gaworski led the Warriors with 26 points, while Audrey Crowe added 15 points, Sarah Markel scored eight points and Jessie Huels had four points.

The Warriors are now 7-2 on the year.

O'FALLON 50, EDWARDSVILLE 36

JERSEY 47, HARDIN CALHOUN 39

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 41, MARISSA 23

