EDWARDSVILLE 45, COLLINSVILLE 41: Edwardsville held a 30-26 halftime lead, and held off a Collinsville rally late to win their sixth straight game 45-41 on Tuesday night, Feb. 4, 2025, at Collinsville.

Herb Martin led the Tigers with 23 points, while Bryce Pryor added 12 points, Iose Epenesa scored six points, and Miccah Butler had three points.

Stanley Carnahan, Donovan Coates, and Chase Reynolds all had 10 points each for the Kahoks, while Solomon Talbott hit for eight points, and both DeAndre Brown and Jace Wilkinson each had three points.

Edwardsville is now 22-2, while Collinsville falls to 13-12.

Edwardsville travels to Staunton for a Wednesday night game, then hosts Belleville East on Friday.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 75, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 36: Southwestern took a 20-8 first quarter lead, and never looked back in taking the win at EAWR Memorial Gym.

Ian Brantley led the Piasa Birds with 31 points, while Ryan Lowis added 21 points, Connor Wood scored six points, Ike Austin had four points, Logan Custer, Cason Robinson, and Braden Scifrs all had three points each, and Mason Eyers, Trenton Brackett had two points apiece.

Southwestern is now 14-11, while the Oilers are 2-22.

BELLEVILLE EAST 68, CAHOKIA 50: East roared out to a 21-10 first quarter advantage, and held it the rest of the way in defeating homestanding Cahokia.

Jacori Brown led the Lancers with 18 points, with Xavien Moore scoring 12 points, Jalen Dawson having 11 points, James Johnson came up with eight points, Savion Mitchell had seven points, Jalen Coleman scored six points, and Troy Alexander had four points.

Taven Miller led the Comanches with 14 points, while De’aundrez Adams had 12 points, Cornelius Griffin hit for 11 points, C”Narri Griffin had eight points, Corrion Raiford had three points, and Tyrique Haynes scored two points.

Article continues after sponsor message

East is now 18-7, while Cahokia drops to 9-15.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 59, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 53: Metro-East trailed after the first quarter 13-8, but rallied back to go up at the half, then held off McGivney the rest of the way to gain a Gateway Metro Conference win at Hooks Gym.

Chase Jansen led the Griffins with 18 points, while David Carroll had 11 points, Owen Kolesa scored eight points, Landon Hall had five points, Carson Barrone hit for four points, Will Rakers had three points, and Hayden Apotheker had two points.

The Knights are now 13-9, while McGivney is 12-12.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 69, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 42: Althoff broke a 27-27 halftime stalemate to outscore Marquette 42-15 in the second half and take the GMC win at Marquette Family Arena.

Bryden Gryzmala had 20 points for the Crusaders, while Dierre Hill, Jr. added 13 points, Zach Winkeler had 12 points, Jeremiah Conway, Kyle Johnson, and Luke Smith all had six points each, Loyal Sanders scored three points, Steven Brown had two points, and Patton Lieb had a single point.

Althoff is now 21-4, while the Explorers go to 11-12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 43, TRIAD 33: After trailing 14-3 after the first quarter, Glenwood outscored Triad the rest of the way 40-19 to take a home win,

Makenna Witham had 10 points for the Knights, while Erica Boyce had nine points, Kenzie Becker scored four points, both Delaney Hess and Addi Jones had three points each, and Addy Gentemann scored two points.

The Titans are now 18-8, while Triad goes to 20-7.

HIGHLAND 44, JERSEY 37: Highland took a Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jersey at Havens Gym.

Jordan Bircher led the Bulldogs with 18 points, while both Paige Kielboeker and Sophie Schroeder had seven points each, Sophie Fleming scored six points, Ari Nanney had four points, and both Peyton Frey and Linden Klucker hit for two points each.

Highland is now 13-14, while the Panthers go to 13-12.

In other games on Tuesday, O’Fallon won at East St. Louis 71-55, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Maryville Christian 51-30, and Talesha Gilmore went over the 1,500 career point mark for Collinsville with 10 points, but Edwardsville defeated the Kahoks 55-26.

More like this: