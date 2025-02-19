TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 55, GILLESPIE 41: Southwestern had three players score in double figures in taking their South Central Conference matchup at the Gillespie Pit.

Southwestern's Ian Brantley had 16 points, Ryan Lowis had 15 points, Logan Custer scored 10 points, Ike Austin had eight points, Cason Robinson hit for six points, and Connor Wood had two points.

Southwestern is now 17-12, while the Miners go to 5-21.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS -- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A

HARDIN CALHOUN 41, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 14: In the first semifinal of the North Greene regional, Calhoun had little trouble in eliminating the hosts.

Audrey Gilman had a big night for the Warriors, hitting for 26 points, while both Stella Gress and Sadie Keil had five points each, Anna Osward and Kiera Sievers scored two points apiece, and Anna Eberlin had a single point.

Bogh Schutz and Hurt led the Spartans with six points each, while Forrester and Haney had a single point apiece.

Calhoun is now 24-6, and goes on to the final against Nokomis, who defeated Kincaid South Fork in the other semifinal 66-32, on Thursday night at 7 p.m. North Greene ends its season 5-23.

Despite the snowy weather conditions, much of the Tuesday fixtures were played as scheduled in the area. Among the results, Staunton defeated Greenville 51-20, Belleville East won at Belleville West 55-50, O’Fallon won over East St. Louis 55-54, Carrollton won over Bunker Hill 52-38, Carlyle edged Okawville 51-48, and Civic Memorial got past Marquette Catholic 57-50,

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A

