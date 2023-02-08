TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7 BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 56, VANDALIA 50

Southwestern went out to a halftime lead and held on to defeat visiting Vandalia in an SCC game at the Piasa Birds' gym.

Sophomore Ian Brantley led Southwestern once again, scoring 18 points, while Ryan Lowis came up with 12 points.

The Birds are now 15-13, while the Vandals slip to 13-14.

COLLINSVILLE 58, O'FALLON 51

After the game was tied 22-22 at halftime and 40-40 after three quarters, Collinsville broke open the game with an 18-11 fourth quarter to defeat O'Fallon in a key Southwestern Conference game at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Jake Wilkinson led the Kahoks with 22 points, while Jamorie Wysinger added 10 points.

Collinsville is now 19-9, while the Panthers go to 19-7.

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 60, CARLINVILLE 47

Carlinville had a 20-18 lead at halftime, but North Mac blitzed the Cavaliers in the third quarter 32-11 to take the South Central Conference win at North Mac's gym.

Dominic Alepra led Carlinville with 20 points, while Ryenn Hart came up with 19 points.

The Panthers are now 13-14, while the Cavies go to 6-18.

EAST ST. LOUIS 80, BELLEVILLE WEST 56

East St. Louis jumped out to leads of 20-9 after the first quarter and 40-22 at halftime and didn't look back in taking the SWC win over West at the Maroons' gym.

Macaleab Rich was the top scorer for the Flyers once again, hitting for 24 points, while Demarion Brown also had a big game with 20 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

East Side is now 18-6, while West goes to 12-14.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 47, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 29

North Greene held the lead at the half, but Triopia rallied in the second half to outscore the Spartans in the second half 32-12 to take the Western Illinois Valley Conference win at the North Greene gym.

Logan Tepen led North Greene with 13 points, while both Adam Moffitt and Cayden Eilers had three points each.

The Trojans are now 15-12, while the Spartans go to 6-19.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (WRIGHT CITY, MO.) 65, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 54

Seventh seed Liberty Christian got a pair of 22-point performances from both Zach Dames and Jack Duvell to upset second-seeded MVCS in the quarterfinals of the Metro Athletic Conference tournament at the Warriors' gym in Alton.

Tommy Kunz and Drew Gaworski both scored 17 points for MVCS, while Joey Kunz added 10 points.

The Warriors are now 25-4 and will celebrate their Senior Night next Tuesday at home against North County Christian of Florissant, Mo. in a 7 p.m. tip-off.

In other fixtures played on Tuesday, Staunton won in a SCC game at home over Hillsboro 61-51, Marquette Catholic defeated Maryville Christian in a Gateway Metro Conference tilt 62-42, Belleville East won at Alton in a SWC game 57-45, Jersey defeated visiting Carrollton 76-57, East Alton-Wood River won at Mt. Olive 77-24, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran won bounced back from their first loss of the season to win a GMC game at home over Metro-East Lutheran 65-27, Civic Memorial won at home over Roxana 55-40 and Waterloo Gibault Catholic won at Granite City 57-27.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 71, BELLEVILLE WEST 52

East St. Louis went out to a 42-28 lead at halftime and never looked back in taking the Southwestern Conference win over West at Clark-Rodgers Middle School, the Flyers' temporary home during renovations to the East Side gym.

Shakara McCline had another big game for East Side, scoring 32 points, while Camya Pitts added 10 points.

The Flyers are now 11-19, with the Maroons going to 4-20.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 50, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 41

After trailing in the first quarter, Gibault outscored Metro-East in the second quarter 23-0 and went on to the win at the Hawks' gym.

Sarah Huber led the Knights with 14 points, while Claire Sherfy came up with 12 points.

Gibault is now 17-8, while Metro-East slips to 8-16.

In other games on the Tuesday slate, Maryville Christian defeated visiting Valmeyer 57-37, O'Fallon won over Collinsville 56-20 and Alton improved to 27-1 with a 57-32 win at Belleville East.

More like this: