TUESDAY, AUGUST 26 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3, CARLYLE 1: In the John Martin Kickoff Invitational tournament in Wood River, Chase Kallal had a brace (two goals), while Bram Beuttel also scored in Southwestern's win over Carlyle.

Kaden Loepker had the only goal for the Indians, who start their season off 0-1-0. The Piasa Birds are now 2-0-0.

JERSEY 9, VALMEYER 0: Bradley Tueth started his season off in grand style, scoring five goals, while Carson Newlin, Edgar Gire, Justice Drainer, and Cooper Wilson also scored to give Jersey their first three points of he season over Valmeyer.

The Panthers start off 1-0-0, while the Pirates are now 0-2-0.

In other games on the Tuesday slate: Highland defeated Granite City 6-1, and Waterloo won at Belleville East 3-1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

REGULAR SEASON

In regular season matches played on Tuesday, Waterloo won over Freeburg 19-25, 25-23, 25-13, it was Mascoutah sweeping Belleville West 25-16m 25-17, Collinsville won their opener at Metro-East Lutheran 25-14, 25-21, and Breese Central won over visiting Belleville Althoff Catholic 26-24, 25-21.

OTHER JERSEY RESULTS

JCHS Boys Golf traveled to Alton to compete in the Redbird Tee-Off Classic on Tuesday. The Panthers finished with a score of 363. Michael Roberts finished with a score of 88, followed by Caden Klunk 86, Carter Kallal 90, Caden Darr 99, and Kaleb Johnson 109.

Jersey Community Middle School Softball (A) traveled to Alton and won 5-3. Aria Forrester picked up the win, and also collected two hits. Piper Wittman was 2-4 and Sophia Herter was 1-4 with a triple. The Lady Panthers (B) team also won 12-8.

JCHS Girls JV Golf hosted Granite City and finished with a score of 155.

MARQUETTE GIRLS GOLF

The Marquette Girls’ Golf team competed in a head-to-head match with Alton High School on Monday at the Woodlands Golf Course. Marquette secured a victory by carding a team score of 171, with Alton scoring a 236.

Medalists for the round were Lexi Taylor (JR) and Maggie Pruetzel (FR), both carding a 42. Marquette’s next match will be on Wednesday, August 27, when they take on Maryville Christian and Roxana at Belk Park in Wood River.

