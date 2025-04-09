TUESDAY, APRIL 8 PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 7, O'FALLON 0: East scored twice in the first, third, and sixth to take the road win at O'Fallon.

Abi Monroe had four hits for the Lancers, while Addi Kramkowski had three hits and four RBIs, and Olivia Hemmerle came up with two hits. Hemmerle also went all the way inside the circle, striking out 15.

Kennedy Clark had the only hit of the game for the Panthers, and also struck out two in pitching a complete game inside the circle.

East is now 8-3, while O'Fallon goes to 3-7.

TRIAD 5, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 4: After Mater Dei tied the game with two runs in the top of the sixth, Triad got the winning run across in the home half of the inning to take the win.

Andie Green had three hits and a RBI for the Knights, with Addi Jones also adding two hits, and Addison Hagerty also having a hit and RBI. Both Abby Harper and Delaney Hess struck out one batter each in the circle.

Triad improves to 6-2, while the Knights are now 1-4.

BELLEVILLE WEST 8, GRANITE CITY 6: West scored three runs in the second, and added four more in the sixth in going on to the win at Granite City's park.

Caleigh Dashiner had two hits and two RBIs for the Maroons, while Taylor McCaster had two hits, and Ella Weaver had a hit and three RBIs. Ellaina Jenkins struck out five in throwing a complete game inside the circle.

Christine Myers had two hits for the Warriors, while both Alexis Ruiz and Cheyenne Gaddie had a hit and RBI each. Myers also fanned six in tossing a complete game in the circle.

West is now 6-3, while Granite goes to 3-4.

COLLINSVILLE 15, EAST ST. LOUIS 2: Collinsville came up with eight runs in the first, and three each in the second and fourth to take the win at the Collinsville Sports Complex.

Faith Fairchild had four hits and three RBIs for the Kahoks, while Brittany Sarginson had two hits and two RBIs, and Lilly Paarlberg had a hit and two RBIs. Paarlberg also struck out five while inside the circle.

Aunjanae Young had the only hit for the Flyers, while Jamyia Williams and Adre'Onna Harris drove in the runs. Khayla Walker struck out two while in the circle.

Collinsville is now 2-4, while East Side goes to 1-4.

EDWARDSVILLE 21, ALTON 0: Edwardsville scored 10 runs in the first, four more in the second, five in the third, and two in the fourth en route to their win at Alton.

Marley Fox had two hits and four RBIs for the Tigers, while Carlie Jones had two hits and two RBIs, Brooke Burris had two hits and a RBI, and Maggie Bray, Amelia Wilfong, and Lily Stone all had a hit and two RBIs, with Stone socking a two-run homer. Riley Nelson struck out six while in the circle, with Fox fanning two.

Lily Henkhaus had two hits for the Redbirds, while Gabby Gonzalez, Sophia Hanneken, and Makenzie Rayfiled had the other hits. Both Sydney Moore and Izzy Hernandez struck out two each while in the circle.

Edwardsville is now 7-2, while Alton goes to 1-5.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 13, ROXANA 0: EAWR scored once in the first, three times in the second, five runs in the third, and four in the fifth to take their fifth straight win, this over their backyard rivals at Roxana City Park.

Ellie Beachum led the Oilers with four hits and three RBIs, while Lily Tretter had two hits and two RBIs, and Camey Adams had two hits. Beachum also struck out 11 while in the circle in a complete game.

Ava Cherry, Josie Brannon, and Lilli Ray had the hits for the Shells, while Macy Hart fanned three inside the circle.

EAWR is now 6-1. while Roxana slips to 0-6.

LITCHFIELD 15, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 11: In a game played on Monday at Gordon Moore Park, Marquette scored five runs in the first to go on top 5-4, but Litchfield scored four runs in both the fourth and seventh to take the slugfest.

Stella Frost had a big day at the plate for the Explorers, having five hits and two RBIs, while Jayla Dickson, Kennedy Eveans, Kenna Lievers, Allie Weiner, and Sofia Lamere all had two hits and a RBI each. Lievers also struck out two while inside the circle.

The Purple Panthers are now 6-3 after losing at Gillespie on Tuesday 11-1.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 19, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0: Marquette bounced back on Tuesday to score once in the first, eight in the second, and 10 in the third to win their Gateway Metro Conference tilt at Althoff.

Alyssa Coles had three hits and three RBIs for the Explorers, with Dickson, Eveans, and Lievers all having two hits and two RBIs each. Eveans also struck out four while in the circle, with Lievers fanning three more.

Sam Maresh had the only hit for the Crusaders, while Avery Turner struck out two while in the circle.

Marquette is now 2-5, while Althoff is now 0-7.

In other games on the Tuesday slate, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won at Valmeyer 14-2, Columbia shut out Harrisburg 4-0, Salem won over Breese Central 12-0, Steeleville won at New Athens 12-0, Red Bud got past Chester 5-3, and Marissa-Coulterville won at Dupo 8-3.

SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, JERSEY 0: Avery Huddleston and Aubrey Voyles both had braces (two goals each), while Eliza Donaldson and Brooke Harris also scored in CM's win at Hauser Field.

Harris and Landree Wallace also had assists for the Eagles, while Sydney Moore had three saves in goal to record the clean sheet. Meredith Schroeder made 17 saves in goal for the Panthers.

CM is now 2-7-0, while Jersey goes to 2-5-0.

EDWARDSVILLE 1, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Grace Hughes opened her 2025 account with the game's only goal, assisted by Gabby Thompson, in the first half as Edwardsville took the three points over West at Tiger Stadium.

Genny Burroughts had the clean sheet in goal for the Tigers, while Brooke Stellhorn had eight saves in goal for the Maroons.

TRIAD 5, WATERLOO 1: London Looby and Alina Ayran both had braces (two goals each), while Shirley Wilder also had a goal, as Triad broke a halftime deadlock with four unanswered goals in their win at Waterloo.

Lilly Zobrist had two assists for the Knights, while Maddie Conreaux, Emma Correale, and Claire Gough also assisted, and Payton Hartmann had no saves while in goal.

Triad is now 5-2-0, while the Bulldogs go to 3-2-1.

O'FALLON 5, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: Ava Dannenbrink, Claire Nieroda, Finley Scott, Allie Tredway, and Lyla Twenhafel all scored in O'Fallon's win over East at Charlie Woodford Field.

Taegan Benson, Tess Calhoun, Nieroda, Tredway, and Twenhafel all had assists for the Panthers, while Brynn Ori had one save in goal to record the clean sheet.

O'Fallon is now 7-0-0, while the Lancers go to 4-2-0.

In other games played on Tuesday, Freeburg won over East Alton-Wood River 9-0, Columbia defeated Breese Central, also 9-0, and Mascoutah got past Highland 2-1.

