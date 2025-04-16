TUESDAY, APRIL 15 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

CALHOUN 11, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Calhoun scored three runs in the third, and five more in the third in going on to the win over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Audrey Gilman had three hits and three RBIs for the Warriors, while Lacy Pohlman and Kiera Sievers both had two hits and a RBI. Gilman also struck out five in the circle, while Layna Longnecker fanned three.

Jayla Dickson, Lucy LaFiore, Allie Weiner, and Sofia Lamere all had hits for the Explorers, while Kenna Lievers went all the way in the circle, striking out two.

Calhoun is now 11-3.

GRANITE CITY 2, ALTON 1: Granite City scored a single run in the second inning, only to see Alton draw level in the top of the sixth, The Warriors scored in the home half to take the win over the Redbirds.

Christine Myers had two hits for Granite, while Makayla Tanksley had a hit and RBI, and Riley Carnahan, Emilee Saggio, Milyn Roher, Chloe Randolph, Alexis Ruiz, and Morgan Buckingham all had hits. Meyers went all the way inside the circle, striking out five.

Ava Taulbee had two hits and Alton’s only RBI, while Gabby Gonzales, Sophia Hanneken, and Gabby Terrell all had hits. Izzy Hernandez went all the way in the circle, fanning two.

The Warriors are now 4-8, while the Redbirds go to 1-10.

ROCHESTER 22, HIGHLAND 0: Rochester scored four runs in the first, five in the second, 12 in the third, and once more in the fourth to take the win at Highland.

Lucy Becker had the Bulldogs’ only hit, while Hayden Bruhn struck out one in the circle.

The Rockets are now 11-1, while Highland goes to 4-7.

SALEM 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: A four-run fourth, along with two runs each in the fifth and sixth, helped Salem gain a home win over EAWR.

Haley Pratt, Ellie Beachum, and Jordan Ealey had the three hits for the Oilers, while Beachum went all the way in the circle, striking out 11.

The Wildcats improve to 10-2, while EAWR goes to 8-2.

Article continues after sponsor message

O’FALLON 12, COLLINSVILLE 0: O’Fallon scored five runs in the third, and added three runs in both the fourth and seventh to defeat Collinsville at home.

Lilly Paarlburg had two hits for the Kahoks, while Preslie Thomas, Ali Vieluf, and Carsyn Moad all had hits. Both Vieluf and Paarlberg struck out one each in the circle.

The Panthers are now 6-8, while Collinsville falls to 4-7

CONCORD TRIOPIA 16, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 6: Triopia hit Greenfield with seven runs in the second, and three in both the first and fourth, in taking the home win.

Tinley Albrecht had three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Kaylynn Weller had a hit and three RBIs, and Kylie Cox had a hit and RBI. Both Evie White and Jaylynn Pitchford struck out two each in the circle.

The Trojans are now 9-3, while Greenfield goes to 5-8.

In other games played on Tuesday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Belleville Althoff Catholic 17-0, Freeburg defeated Breese Central 19-2, Red Bud nipped Okawville 7-6, Steeleville won at Dupo 9-3, Columbia won over Roxana 13-1, and Edwardsville nipped Belleville East 87 in nine innings.

SOCCER

O'FALLON 6, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Allie Tredway had a brace (two goals), while Taegan Benson, Jillian Craig, Claire Nieroda, and Lyly Twenhafel all scored, in O'Fallon's win over West at Bob Goalby Field.

Both Nieroda and Tredway had two assists each, while both Addison Baldus and Benson also had an assist, and Brynn Ori had three assists in recording the clean sheet.

O'Fallon stays at 100 percent, and are now 10-0-0, while the Maroons slip to 6-4-1.

In other games played on Tuesday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Trenton Wesclin 9-1. East Alton-Wood River defeated Jennings, Mo. 10-2, and Belleville East shut out Alton 3-0.

Also, in a lacrosse match on Tuesday, Parkway Central of Chesterfield, Mo., won over Edwardsville 16-4.

More like this: