EDWARDSVILLE 5, ROCKWOOD MARQUETTE 0 (EDWARDSVILLE 1, MARQUETTE 0): A goal from Lucas Tucker with 3:07 left in the mini-game sent Edwardsville to the Mid States Club Hockey Association's St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup semifinals at Hardee's IcePlex in Chesterfield, Mo., Monday night.

Edwardsville defeated Rockwood Marquette 1-0 in the mini-game that followed a 5-0 Tiger win in the main game.

The Tigers will meet CBC, who eliminated Vianney 3-2 Monday night after a 6-4 win over the Golden Griffins Friday night, for a berth in the March 8 St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Final at Scottrade Center; the Tigers-Cadets series will be played Feb. 23 and 25 at the IcePlex. St. Louis University High will face Oakville in the other semifinal series; SLUH defeated Wentzville Timberland 7-0, while Oakville eliminated Kirkwood 2-1 in a mini-game, scoring the winning goal over the Pioneers with seven seconds to go.

In the regular game, Tyler Schaeffer and John Paul Krekovich each scored twice each for EHS, with Mitchell Oberlag also scoring to force the mini-game to decide the series. Matthew Griffin stopped all 20 Mustang shots he faced in the regular game and turned back all seven Marquette shots in the mini-game.

