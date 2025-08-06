ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s Brianne Bagwill has emerged as a standout trap shooter since joining the school’s squad. Bagwill is a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette after another strong season in 2025.

Bagwill, who lives in Godfrey, discovered her interest in shooting after accompanying her family to a gun range.

“She went and shot handguns at the range and really liked it,” said her mom and trap coach Abby Bagwill. After learning about Marquette’s trap team, she attended her first practice and has been committed ever since.

Brianne has developed a passion for the sport and a strong connection with her team. She is currently exploring colleges that offer trap shooting programs as she prepares to make her choices for her future outside Marquette Catholic High School.

Marquette Catholic has expressed strong support for Bagwill’s involvement on the team, highlighting her dedication and contributions. As she heads into another season, Bagwill remains focused on both her athletic and academic goals.

