ALTON - The Marquette Catholic trap shooting team secured first place in an area league this past spring. The team, coached by Abby Bagwill and Chip Morgan, includes Adam Elik, Thomas Masterson, Aden Rulo, Brianne Bagwill, Evan Kentch, Jon McGill, Evan Brown, Mason Widman, and Joseph Gaither.

The team’s success was highlighted by senior captains Aden Rulo and Adam Elik, both recognized for their shooting skills. Rulo, who graduated this year, served as team captain, while Elik was noted as a strong shooter.

Thomas Masterson was another senior trap squad member with junior Brianne Bagwill and sophomore Evan Kentch also contributing significantly. Jon McGill, a sophomore moving into his junior year, and freshmen this past season - Mason Widman, Evan Brown, and Joseph Gaither - are expected to return for the next season and played pivotal roles this season.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The Marquette trap squad participates in a youth league based in Winchester, IL., which holds competitions in the spring and fall.

The Marquette Catholic squad members are Tucker's Automotive Tire and Repair Athletes of the Month, recognizing their achievements and contributions to the sport.

Marquette Coach Abby Bagwill said she was extremely pleased with the efforts of her squad this season and has high hopes for the 2025-2026 trap season.

More like this: