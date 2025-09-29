ALTON - Maggie Pruetzel, a freshman at Marquette Catholic High School, is being recognized for her achievements in girls' golf this season. Pruetzel has distinguished herself by winning three matches, earning a spot on the all-conference team with a fourth-place finish, and being named the low freshman at the Gary Bair Invitational. She also played a key role in leading her team to a second-place finish in the conference tournament.

She is a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of The Month for the Explorers.

Pruetzel has been playing golf since she was 5 years old and recently began competing in Junior PGA tournaments.

"One thing I like about golf is that there is always something you can do better and that pushes me to keep practicing every day," she said.

Her coach, Jacob Simmons, has supported her development throughout the season. Pruetzel credits her determination and consistency as qualities that have helped her succeed.

She also expressed gratitude toward her parents: "My dad always has a positive attitude and is always willing to help improve my golf game, and my mom takes me to every practice and to the driving range all the time."

In addition to golf, Pruetzel plans to participate in basketball as a guard and soccer as a center midfielder for Marquette Catholic.

Reflecting on her high school sports experience, she said, "I have realized that all the time you spend practicing pays off and that nothing is just given to you, you have to work for it."

Looking ahead, Pruetzel hopes to continue playing golf in college, though she has not yet decided on a specific school or career path. She is also focused on helping her team advance beyond regionals in their upcoming competition.

