WOOD RIVER — Marquette Catholic’s boys golf team delivered a strong performance Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, at the Madison County Small Schools Golf Championships, held at Belk Park.

The Explorers finished with a team score of 324, highlighted by senior Carson Jones’ second-place individual finish among small schools and seventh overall.

The tournament took place Aug. 21, 2025, bringing together small school teams from across Madison County. Marquette Catholic’s boys golf squad demonstrated depth, with senior Andrew Belden and sophomore Sam Jun tying for sixth and seventh place individually among small schools, each shooting an 80.

Jones led the team with a 75, contributing significantly to the Explorers’ overall team success. Other individual scores included senior Henry Freihoff at 89, junior Chase Pruitt at 91, and junior Hubert Allen at 95.

The team’s achievement earned them recognition as Tucker’s Automotive Repair and Tire Male Athletes of the Month for the Explorers.

