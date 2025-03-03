ALTON - The Jones brothers — Cameron, Chase, and Carson — made significant contributions to Marquette Catholic High School's boys basketball team during the 2024-2025 season. Their collective efforts have not only showcased their individual talents but have also strengthened the team's overall performance.

The boys are Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athletes of the Month for Marquette Catholic.

Carson Jones, a junior, expressed gratitude towards his family for their unwavering support.

"My entire family has always encouraged me and I thank my brothers for challenging me and pushing me to do my best," he said. This season marked Carson's first year playing varsity basketball, where he dedicated himself to extra work both on the court and in the weight room. "That hard work paid off as I got bigger and better this year," he noted.

Cameron Jones, a freshman, also made an immediate impact by starting on the varsity team. He thanked his family and his AAU coach, Brandon Hogg, for their support.

"It has taught me that I have to put in the work," Cameron said, reflecting on his experience in sports over the past seven years.

Chase Jones, also a freshman, is not only contributing to the basketball team but is also recognized for his achievements in baseball. He credited his parents for their encouragement and emphasized the importance of resilience and hard work.

"I like the fact that I need to work to be the best," Chase said.

All three brothers share a passion for sports and have balanced their athletic commitments with academic achievements.

Carson is a member of the National Honor Society, while Cameron and Chase have both earned honors in their studies, with Chase achieving High Honor Roll status.

As the Jones brothers look to the future, they remain undecided about their college plans and potential majors. Carson mentioned a desire to continue playing basketball at the collegiate level, while both Cameron and Chase are also exploring their options.

The Jones brothers' commitment to their sport and their academic endeavors exemplifies the values of teamwork and perseverance at Marquette Catholic High School.

