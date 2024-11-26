ALTON - Rodger Zawodniak, a standout athlete from Marquette Catholic, concluded the 2024 boys cross country season with impressive performances, marking a notable year for the area runner.

Zawodniak is a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete of the Month and received the title of Runner of the Year from the Alton Road Runners Club for the Marquette Catholic boys team.

Throughout the season, Zawodniak demonstrated consistent improvement, starting with a time of 21:25.7 at the Civic Memorial Twilight Invitational. He made significant strides in subsequent races, nearly breaking the 20-minute barrier at the Granite City Robinson/Lang Cross Country Invitational. His season-best time came during the East Alton-Wood River Invite on Oct. 12, 2024 where he clocked in at 19:11.7, achieving a personal record and ninth position.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Zawodniak has made a meaningful impact in his community through leadership and service. He has played a key role in Marquette's resource drive for Oasis Women's Shelter and has participated in the ACES Academic competition at the school. His academic achievements include a remarkable score of 31 on the ACT.

Looking ahead, Zawodniak is set to join the Explorers' boys track and field team in the spring, further showcasing his dedication to both athletics and academics.

