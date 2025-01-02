ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School senior Davin Thomas has been named a Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic. He was recognized for his outstanding performance as a bowler for the Explorers.

Thomas expressed gratitude towards his parents and coach Mark Jones for their unwavering support in his athletic journey.

“I’ve been the most consistent bowler on the team and also have a perfect 300 game this year,” Thomas said, highlighting his achievements on the lanes.

As he looks ahead to his future, Thomas is considering pursuing bowling at the collegiate level, although he has not yet determined which school he will attend.

In addition to his bowling aspirations, he is also interested in majoring in mechanical engineering.

Beyond bowling, Thomas has participated as a junior varsity golfer for the Explorers, showcasing his versatility as an athlete.



