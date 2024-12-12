ALTON - Junior Cameron Golike has emerged as one of the key players for Marquette Catholic High School's boys basketball team this season.

Golike has been recognized for his achievements in basketball, particularly for being named to the All-Tournament Team during the recent Roxanna Hoopsgiving tournament. He is a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete of the Month.

Golike, who has been playing basketball for approximately five years, credits much of his success to his father, David Golike, who serves as the assistant coach and has played a significant role in his training.

Article continues after sponsor message

Under the guidance of Explorers' Head Coach Cody Best, Golike has developed essential skills in teamwork and much more.

"It has helped my team-building skills as well as coachability and toughness," Golike said about his experience as a Marquette Catholic dual-sport athlete.

In addition to basketball, Golike is also a left winger and striker on the school's soccer team.

While he is focused on his current athletic pursuits, Golike is considering the possibility of continuing his basketball career at the collegiate level, although he has not yet determined where he would like to attend college. He is interested in majoring in either aviation or business.

In the classroom, Golike has also excelled, achieving High Honor Roll status. His commitment to both sports and academics reflects a well-rounded approach to his high school experience.

More like this: