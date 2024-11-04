ALTON - Will Fahnestock, a star senior player at Marquette Catholic High School, is making waves on the soccer field. Fahnestock, who has played soccer for 12 years, credits his success to a strong support system, including his parents, coaches, and teammates. He was a goalie this season for the Explorers.

“I want to thank my parents for providing me with everything I would need to succeed, coaches, and my teammates for pushing me hard to get better,” Fahnestock said.

Under the guidance of coach Brian Hoener, Fahnestock posted an impressive streak of six consecutive shutout games. He attributes this achievement to the strength of his back line and his dedication to training with goalie coaches.

In addition to soccer, Fahnestock is also a baseball player, where he plays as a catcher. He has expressed a desire to continue his athletic career in college, hoping to attend Missouri S&T to study mechanical engineering.

He has maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking all honors classes, which he credits with teaching him discipline, hard work, and time management.

Outside of sports and academics, Fahnestock enjoys watching movies and TV shows, and "The Office" is one of his favorites.

Fahnestock's commitment to his sports and studies reflects a well-rounded approach to his senior year as he looks toward his future.

