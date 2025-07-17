ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School senior Will Fahnestock has been recognized for both his academic and athletic accomplishments, earning a spot on the Class 2A All-State Baseball Team by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA).

Fahnestock, who held a 4.782 GPA and has completed 29 college dual credit hours, has been an active participant in school activities throughout his four years at Marquette Catholic.

He has served on the Student Council, participated in the Breast Cancer Awareness Club, and competed on both the boys' soccer and baseball teams. His athletic honors include two All-Conference soccer selections, one All-Conference baseball honor, and All-Sectional Academic recognition for soccer.

Will is a Tucker's Automotive Male Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

On the baseball field, Fahnestock posted impressive statistics this season, batting .476 with 49 hits in 103 at-bats, a .557 on-base percentage, seven doubles, two triples, and two home runs. He struck out only six times and maintained a .995 fielding percentage with just one error. His performance contributed to his selection to the All-State team.

In addition to his athletic and academic achievements, Fahnestock recently received the John Halloran Leadership Award, which is presented annually to a male and female senior athlete who demonstrate leadership, scholastic achievement, and outstanding character both on and off the field.

He plans to pursue a mechanical engineering degree career. He is the son of Tim and Amy Fahnestock and attended St. Mary’s School in Alton. He is also a fourth-generation student at Marquette Catholic.

Reflecting on his son’s high school career, the Explorers' retired baseball coach Tim Fahnestock said, “I sat down and reflected about his four years - I was very happy for him about his performance. He had a really good year. He is a fine young man and was also a good catcher.”

Will Fahnestock’s combination of academic excellence, leadership, and athletic skill exemplifies the qualities recognized by Marquette Catholic and the IHSBCA.

