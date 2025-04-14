ALTON - Maya and Alex Stephan have emerged as pivotal players for the Marquette Catholic girls' soccer team during their successful 2025 campaign. In a recent match against Roxana, both sisters contributed to the team's victory by scoring goals, showcasing their skill and teamwork.

The match occurred last week, further solidifying the Explorers' strong season.

The Stephan sisters are Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athletes of the Month for Marquette Catholic.

Maya, reflecting on her journey, expressed her long-standing desire to play for Marquette Catholic. "I remember Alex and I watching them win in penalty kicks in the playoffs," she said. "I've been fortunate to have played with great teammates, but to share the experience with my sister for two years is something I will always be grateful for."

Alex also shared her sentiments about playing alongside her sister. "I really enjoy playing with Maya. I'm definitely going to miss her when she graduates, not just the games, but the car rides to practice and all those moments you have together being on the same team," she said. "I really appreciate the team we get to spend together. I'm going to miss all the seniors too."

Their performances on the field have not only highlighted their individual talents but also underscored the strong bond they share as teammates and sisters.

