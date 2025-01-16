NASHVILLE — The Marquette Catholic High School Dance Team achieved notable success at the Illinois Dance Team Association (IDTA) Regional competition held recently.

The team secured first place in both the Jazz and Lyrical dance categories, earning qualification for the upcoming IDTA State Championship.

The Marquette girls dance team members are Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athletes of the Month.

In addition to the team's accomplishments, senior Grace Schwegel's solo performance garnered first place and also qualified for the IDTA State Finals.

Junior Alana Taylor was recognized with a Rising Star Award for her performance.

The event highlighted the dedication and talent of the Marquette Catholic dancers, showcasing their hard work and commitment to excellence in the competitive dance arena.

