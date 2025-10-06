RIVERTON - Marquette Catholic High School’s girls volleyball team captured its first Riverton Fall Classic championship after sweeping all four matches Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, and Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Riverton.

The Marquette girls volleyball team members are Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athletes of the Month.

The tournament marked Marquette’s fifth appearance since 2019. The team defeated Peoria High 2-0 on Friday with set scores of 25-11 and 25-12. Key contributors included Karly Davenport, who recorded eight service points, three aces, four kills and a block, and Mia Moore with six service points and three aces. Ella Tesson and Reese Bechtold each added four kills.

Later Friday, Marquette won against Payson-Seymour High 2-0 (25-18, 25-12). Ella Tesson led with five kills, while Sharon Dugas and Reese Bechtold contributed four kills apiece. Alex Stephan posted nine service points on 12 serves and 17 service receptions, and Davenport added six service points.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

On Saturday, Marquette completed pool play by defeating Springfield Lanphier High 2-0 (25-17, 25-9). Mia Moore had six kills and four service points, Ari Davenport recorded three aces among three service points along with seven assists and two kills, and Brooke Keller contributed seven service points, two aces, and seven assists. Reese Bechtold added four kills.

In the championship match, Marquette overcame host Riverton 2-1 with set scores of 21-25, 25-22, and 15-9. Ari Davenport led with 11 service points and 10 assists. Stella Frost contributed six service points, two aces, 19 passes, and 11 digs. Alex Stephan recorded 32 service receptions, 30 digs, and five service points. Mia Moore added eight kills and eight digs, Sharon Dugas had three blocks, Emma Dempsey contributed 11 digs and five service receptions, and Brooke Keller finished with 13 assists, 14 digs, and four service points.

Marquette has won six consecutive matches and seven of its last eight, improving its season record to 14-12. The team is scheduled to host Althoff on Tuesday, play at CM on Wednesday, and host Christ Our Rock on Thursday.

Upcoming games of note include a Pink Out night against Waterloo Gibault on Tuesday, Oct. 14, and Senior Night versus Granite City on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The Marquette girls are now 14-12 overall on the season.

The girls host Althoff Catholic on Oct. 7 and travel to Civic Memorial on Oct. 8 and host Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Oct. 9.

More like this: