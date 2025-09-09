ALTON — The Marquette Catholic girls' tennis team concluded its recent tournament with a 3-1 record, securing wins against Marion High School and Richwoods from Peoria before being eliminated in the first round by Waterloo High School.

The Marquette Catholic tennis girls are Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athletes of the Month.

The tournament matches took place recently in Alton, where the Marquette team faced off against several regional opponents. In the opening round, Marquette was defeated by Waterloo High School with a score of 5-1. The only singles victory for Alton came from Maddie Waters, who defeated Ella Brown 6-4, 6-3. Waterloo’s Lily Starek, Ava Hemmer, Zoey Jones, Marie Starek, and Lucy Baldwin all won their singles matches, with two matches decided in close third-set tiebreakers.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Following the loss, Alton Marquette rebounded with an 8-1 victory over Marion High School. Maddie Waters again led the way with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Ellie Weston. Other singles wins came from Sarah Moehn, Mia Lopez, Finley Stevenson, and Adelaide Bryson. The doubles teams also contributed to the win, with all three pairs from Alton Marquette prevailing in tight matches, including a 9-8 (4) win by the No. 1 doubles team of Izzy Hough and Sarah Moehn.

In their final tournament match, Alton Marquette defeated Richwoods of Peoria 8-1. Maddie Waters secured a commanding 6-0, 6-3 victory in the No. 1 singles position, while Izzy Hough, Sarah Moehn, Mia Lopez, Finley Stevenson, and Sophia Lamere also earned singles wins. The doubles teams had mixed results, with the Peoria No. 1 doubles team defeating Alton’s No. 1 pair, but Alton’s No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams won convincingly, both with 8-1 scores.

Overall, Alton Marquette demonstrated strong individual performances across singles and doubles play, finishing the tournament with three wins and one loss. The team’s efforts against competitive regional programs highlighted their depth and skill on the court.

More like this: