ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Dance Team has secured a spot at the IHSA State Championships for the second consecutive year.

The team achieved this milestone by finishing in fourth place in the Jazz category at the IHSA Sectional held at Effingham.

Marquette's girls' dance squad is shown above. The girls are:

Back row left to right: Bella Johnson, Alana Taylor, Grace Stoverink, Grace Schwegel, Lexi Stevenson, and Jaelyn Slow.

Front Row left to right: Alisa Buchanan, Birdie Elliott, and Riley Clarkin.

The State Finals will take place next Friday in Bloomington, where the team will compete against other qualifying schools.

The success at the sectional competition underscores the team's dedication and skill in dance, as they continue to build on their achievements from the previous year.

This year’s advancement to the state level also reflects the ongoing commitment of the team and its coaches, who have worked diligently to prepare for the challenges of the competition season.

As the team prepares for the upcoming state finals, they aim to showcase their talent and represent Marquette once again on a larger stage.

