MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 63, RED BUD 28: In the third-place game of the Waterloo Holiday Tournament, Marquette jumped out to a big early lead, and never looked back in taking the win over Red Bud.

Allie Weiner led the Explorers with 19 points, while Delaney Ortman had nine points, Laila Davis scored five points, Jami Jones had four points, Kel'c Robinson came up with three points, Kaylyn St. Peters had two points, and Izzy Hough hit for a single point.

The girls went 3-1 at the tournament with victories over Columbia, Marissa, and their 43-28 win today vs Red Bed. Kel’c Robinson was named to the All-Tournament team. The Explorers have now won 6 of their last 7 games and move to 9-6 on the season.

The Musketeers slip to 12-6.

The 2024-2025 varsity roster for the local high school girls' basketball team has a mix of talent and experience among its players.

The roster features a total of 14 players, with a blend of forwards, guards, and centers. The roster is led by one senior, Kel'c Robinson. Notably, the team includes five players in the 11th grade: Chayse Strickland, Kaylin St. Peters, Laila Davis, Allie Weiner, and Jami Jones. They are joined by three players in the 10th grade: Jayla Dickson, Grace Fischer, and Izzi Hough, along with three ninth graders: Delaney Ortmann, Caylee Rhodes, and Amelia Hoppe.

In the seventh-place game, Marissa-Coulterville won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 41-29, the host Bulldogs won the fifth-place game over Chicago Hope Academy 57-46, and in the final, Columbia won over Roxana 53-23.

Robinson was named to the All-Tournament team for the Exploreres, along with Sam Schmuke of the Eagles, Daisy Daugherty of the Shells, Talia Carter of the Musketeers, Peyton Siebert of the Meteors, and Aubrey Heck of the Bulldogs.

