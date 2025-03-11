ALTON - Radley Hoener, a Marquette Catholic High School senior, has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her athletic career in college soccer at Columbia College. The announcement was made during a recent signing at Marquette, where Radley expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity ahead.

Radley chose Columbia College for its size and the community it offers.

"I liked it because it was a great fit for me," she said. "It will prepare me for the next level." As a Division I program, Columbia College provides a competitive environment that Radley believes will help her grow as an athlete.

She is a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month for the Explorers. Her father, Brian, is the athletic director at Marquette Catholic High School.

In addition to soccer, Radley participated in basketball during her freshman year and has been involved in several extracurricular activities at MCHS. She served as a member of the Student Council for four years and was part of the National Honor Society for two years.

Throughout her time at MCHS, Radley has received various awards and accolades, including being named All-Gateway Conference and captain of the IHSSCA All-Sectional team. She noted that her experiences at Marquette have positively impacted her academic and athletic preparation.

"Marquette showed me that it's not just about sports; it's about community," she said.

Radley's parents, Julie and Brian, were present at the signing ceremony, celebrating their daughter's achievements and the next step in her academic and athletic journey.

