ALTON - Laila Janae Davis, a junior at Marquette Catholic High School, has made a significant impact on her school's girls varsity basketball team, earning recognition for her performance during the Columbia High School Girls Basketball Tournament held on Nov. 23, 2024.

Davis led her team with 16 points in a standout game and was selected for the all-tournament team, showcasing her skills and determination on the court. She is a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

Davis has been playing basketball for approximately seven years and credits her success to the support of her mother and the influence of her coaches and teammates.

"I would like to thank my mom for constantly encouraging me to stick with basketball even through the ups and downs," she said. "I also want to mention all my past coaches and teammates and my current coaches and teammates for believing in me and making the experience 10 times better."

Her coach, Whitney Sykes-Rogers, has played a pivotal role in Davis's development as an athlete. Reflecting on her high school experience, Davis noted that it has helped her find her voice and gain confidence in her skills.

In addition to basketball, Davis is passionate about art, specifically drawing, painting, and sculpting. She is also an honor student, balancing her academic responsibilities with the demands of her athletic commitments.

"Juggling late practice with all of the homework is challenging at times," she acknowledged. "However, I always look forward to those practices and games."

Looking ahead, Davis is considering continuing her basketball career at the collegiate level, with Webster University as her top choice. She is interested in pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts with an emphasis in Illustration, reflecting her dedication to both sports and the arts.

