ALTON - Grace Elizabeth Stoverink, a senior at Marquette Catholic High School, has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to the school’s dance team. Stoverink, who has been dancing since the age of 2, has played a pivotal role in her team’s success.

Grace is a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of The Month for the Explorers.

The recognition comes as part of a broader acknowledgment of student-athletes who excel in their sports. Stoverink received the Rising Star Award at a regional competition this year and is a two-time UDA All-Star.

"I would like to thank my parents, Cristina and Joe Stoverink, for supporting me throughout my dance career and helping me get to where I am today," Stoverink said. She also expressed gratitude towards her teammates and coach, Megan Stevenson, for the memorable experiences they have shared.

In addition to her achievements in dance, Stoverink has taken on leadership roles in her school. She serves as president of the Student Council and is a member of the National Honor Society, the yearbook staff, and the Breast Cancer Awareness Club.

Stoverink’s involvement in sports has been instrumental in her personal development.

"Involvement in sports during my high school career has helped to shape me into the person I am today," she said. "It has shown me how to work as a member of a larger group, and it has shown me just how important everyone's role is to the team's success."

Looking ahead, Stoverink plans to attend the University of Missouri (Mizzou) where she is considering continuing her dance career. She aims to pursue a degree in business with ambitions of attending law school.

Stoverink balances her academic pursuits with hobbies such as exercising and spending time with friends, showcasing her commitment to both her studies and her personal interests.

