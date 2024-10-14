ALTON - Reese Livingstone is an outstanding junior golfer who recently qualified for the IHSA Class 1A state girls tournament. She moved ahead with a score of 81 in the Rochester Secitonal and will play at state at Red Tail Golf Course in Decatur on Oct. 18-19, 2024.

Reese is a Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month.

Reese said one of her goals this season has been to lead the Explorers and she has been outstanding in the post-season. She saluted her father and coaches for helping her reach the success she has in high school golf.

“Without my dad I wouldn’t have started playing golf and would have left it behind,” Taylor said. “He has taught me all that I know and continues to help me grow. I also have had a lot of help from my coaches Deb and Josh. Deb brought me on the varsity team my freshman year and helped me get through my freshman year of golf. Josh, our assistant coach, has always been there especially when I am down.”

Reese said she has been playing golf her entire life and it has shown her it is important to have other people around helping you with things you might not think or notice.

She says she would love to play golf in college. She is also a National Honors Society member.

Reese hopes pursue a college degree in accounting or in personal finance and a career in one of those realms.