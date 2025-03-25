ELSAH — Marquette Catholic High School junior Karly Davenport made headlines this weekend by breaking three school records at the recent Jersey Winter Thaw Indoor Meet held at Principia College. Davenport set new indoor records in the 60-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and triple jump.

Davenport is a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

The impressive performance at the meet adds to Davenport's accolades, as she previously set the outdoor school record in the 200-meter dash last season. Her achievements highlight her continued development as an athlete and contribute to the legacy of Marquette Catholic's track and field program.

Davenport recorded a time of 27.4 for 200 meters in the Jersey Winter Thaw on March 15, 2025.

She had a PR of 26.9 in the 200 meters last spring and 14-9 last spring in the long jump. She triple-jumped 31-7.5 last spring.

Davenport is primed for an outstanding 2025 outdoor track season with her early indoor efforts.

