ALTON - Rose Brangenberg, a senior at Marquette Catholic High School, has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to the girls' volleyball team.

Brangenberg's accolades include being named to the All Conference - 1st Team and being honored as the Most Valuable Teammate. She has also served as co-captain throughout her high school volleyball career.

Rose is a Tucker's Automotive & Repair Female Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

Brangenberg began playing volleyball at the age of 7 with her mother in their backyard, and her passion for the sport has only grown since.

"I’ve always enjoyed learning how to play different positions and practicing to improve my overall game," she said. She emphasized the importance of teamwork, stating, "I value many great friendships made over the years, and being a part of a team, working together toward a common goal."

Her coaches, Mark Ellebracht, Michelle Davenport, and Emma Deist, have played a significant role in her development as both a player and a person. Brangenberg expressed gratitude for the support she has received from her family, coaches, teammates, and friends, noting, "Without them, I would not be the person or player I am today."

In addition to her athletic accomplishments, Brangenberg has excelled academically, maintaining a GPA of 4.68. She is a member of the National Honor Society, has achieved High Honor Roll status all semesters, and has been named an Alton-Godfrey Rotary Student of the Month.

Looking ahead, Brangenberg plans to attend Lewis & Clark College, where she is considering continuing her volleyball career while majoring in Pre-Physical Therapy. She also has interests in running, snow skiing, water skiing, and playing pickleball with friends.

Brangenberg encourages young people to participate in high school sports, stating, "It takes a lot of hard work and dedication, but the reward will be there in friendships, experiences, and great memories."

She expressed her honor in receiving this recognition and highlighted the special aspect of incorporating faith with sports at Marquette Catholic High School.

