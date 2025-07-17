ALTON — Ellie Williams, a standout student-athlete and community volunteer at Marquette Catholic High School, graduated this spring after four years on the girls' soccer team and a distinguished academic record.

Williams, who posted a 4.720 GPA and earned 24 dual credit hours during her time at Marquette Catholic, was actively involved in several extracurricular activities.

She was a member of the National Honor Society, Breast Cancer Awareness Club, and Student Council. Additionally, she held a leadership role as Captain of the St. Mary Community, part of the school’s Community and House System.

A third-generation Marquette Catholic student, Williams previously attended St. Mary's School in Alton. She is the daughter of Jennifer Williams and the late Milt Williams, a 1983 graduate of Marquette Catholic.

Williams plans to continue her education at Indiana University, where she intends to major in business administration.

