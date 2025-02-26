ALTON - Grace Schwegel, a senior at Marquette Catholic High School, is being recognized for her outstanding achievements as a member of the school's dance team. Schwegel has been dancing since the age of 2 and has dedicated 15 years to honing her craft.

This year, she has achieved significant milestones, including winning first place with her solo performance at the Nashville regional competition and placing sixth at the state level. Additionally, she received the IDTA Rising Star Award at the Belleville East regional competition. Her team’s jazz and lyrical group dances also secured third place at the IDTA State, qualifying them for the IHSA State competition.

Schwegel credits her success to her supportive family and dedicated coaches. "My parents, Kelly and Dave, are my biggest supporters. They are always there to watch me and cheer me on," she said. She also expressed gratitude toward her coach, Megan Stevenson, and her dance teachers, Katie Pluhar and Liz Auten, stating, "I wouldn’t be where I am today without them."

In reflecting on her experience, Schwegel emphasized the importance of teamwork in dance. "I have definitely learned how to contribute to a team and work together to achieve goals that benefit the whole team," she said. She appreciates the camaraderie that comes with competing alongside friends, noting the uplifting feeling of hearing their cheers from the sidelines.

Looking ahead, Schwegel plans to attend the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where she intends to major in psychology with aspirations of becoming a therapist. Although she does not plan to join a dance team in college, she hopes to continue dancing through a college dance company.

In addition to her dance accomplishments, Schwegel is an honors and AP student who has made the high honor roll every semester of high school. Her commitment to both academics and athletics exemplifies her dedication to personal growth and achievement.

