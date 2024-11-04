ALTON - Lily Covert, a senior at Marquette Catholic High School, is being recognized for her outstanding contributions to the volleyball team. Covert has played volleyball for four years in high school, along with additional years in club volleyball, showcasing her dedication and passion for the sport.

Covert credits her success to the support of her parents, coaches, and teammates, stating, "They have pushed me to be the player I am today." Her coach, Mark Ellebracht, has played a significant role in her development as an athlete, she said.

Covert's commitment to volleyball is evident in her qualities as a player. She describes herself as passionate, hardworking, and determined, willing to sacrifice her body to ensure that the ball never hits the floor.

"I love representing my team and school on the court and strive to give my all every game," she said.

In addition to volleyball, Covert also plays soccer as a center midfielder and is an active member of the Blue Crew, her school's spirit organization. She has excelled academically as well, being a member of the National Honor Society and achieving high honors, alongside being named first team all-academic for soccer.

Reflecting on her high school experience, Covert noted that her involvement in sports has taught her valuable lessons in leadership and perseverance, even in the face of defeat. She has also formed strong friendships throughout her athletic career.

Looking ahead, Covert is considering continuing her volleyball career at the collegiate level, with the University of Kansas as her top choice, although she is exploring other options. She is interested in pursuing a major in psychology.

Covert's journey in sports has not only shaped her as an athlete, but has also contributed significantly to her personal growth. She emphasized the importance of the memories made with her team during her high school years.

