DU QUOIN – The Du Quoin State Fair is excited to welcome Tucker Wetmore to the Grandstand stage on Saturday, August 30. With an explosive rise in the country music scene, Wetmore brings his powerhouse vocals and hit-filled setlist to one of Southern Illinois’ biggest summer stages.

Wetmore has rapidly cemented himself as a breakout country star, racking up over 855 million streams in just one year. He burst onto the scene with RIAA PLATINUM-certified debut singles “Wine Into Whiskey” and “Wind Up Missin’ You”, both earning spots on the Billboard Hot 100. Fresh off his first-ever headlining Waves on a Sunset tour and recent performances with Kameron Marlowe and Luke Bryan, Wetmore’s 2025 is already on fire — including a direct support slot on Thomas Rhett’s Better In Boots tour.

“Tucker Wetmore is a perfect fit for the Du Quoin crowd,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “He’s dynamic, he’s authentic, and we’re proud to feature him at the Du Quoin Grandstand.”

A nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year, Wetmore’s recent accolades also include two standout tracks on the star-packed Twisters movie soundtrack, a Grand Ole Opry debut, and the release of his highly-anticipated debut album, What Not To.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Tucker Wetmore to the Grandstand lineup,” said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Luke Davison. “His energy, voice, and connection with fans is electric. This is going to be one of those nights you remember long after the fair is over.”

Tickets for the Tucker Wetmore concert will be available Tuesday, June 10 beginning at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 22 - September 1.

