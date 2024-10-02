GRANITE CITY – Last fall, the Granite City Warriors and Collinsville Kahok Boys Soccer Programs came together to help one of their own, Alex Paz.

Alex recently received a liver transplant and is still undergoing some financial hardships from his medical procedures. The Kahoks and Warriors will meet again on Thursday, October 17 at Kahok Stadium in Collinsville for the 2nd Annual Paz Cup. Junior varsity is set to begin at 5 p.m., followed by varsity at 6:30 p.m.

A game between two storied soccer programs in the state of Illinois, playing for bragging rights for the year, and a special bond to help Alex, a 1979 graduate of Granite City South High School who is actively involved in both communities taking pictures for all to enjoy.

The Kahok and Warrior Soccer Programs would like to invite all of you to attend the match at Kahok Stadium on Thursday, October 17 kicking off at 6:30 pm to support Alex and all he does. Not only will we have some great soccer action on the field, there will also have a game ball presentation with Alex and his family, a 50/50 drawing, and t-shirt/hoodie sales for both communities to wear to show their support for the Paz Family.

To order a RED t-shirt, long-sleeve t-shirt or a sweatshirt for the Second Annual Paz Cup, click here: https://pazcuprnd2.itemorder.com/shop/category/148223/. Deadline is Thursday, Oct. 3 at 11:59 p.m. (CT).