ALTON – Support beautification efforts in downtown Alton with the purchase of a new T-Shirt available for sale now at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau created a new T-Shirt designed to specifically support on-going Alton beautification efforts. That work is spearheaded by Pride, Inc. which will receive 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the shirts. Pride, Inc. is a community beautification organization which focuses its volunteer efforts on the greater Alton region.

“Every purchase of a T-Shirt directly contributes to enhancing the look and feel of downtown Alton,” said Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “This initiative will foster community pride and promote a more vibrant and attractive downtown environment.”

The Bureau purchased the T-shirts which are selling for $25 each plus tax. The Alton Visitor Center is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Beautification of our cities is great for residents and visitors alike,” Missy Kasten, President of Pride, Inc. noted. “We are excited that the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau developed this fundraising opportunity to enhance the beautification of Alton and the work our organization is doing.”

