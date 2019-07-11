GODFREY - Brad Haug, owner of Black’s Sporting Goods Store in Godfrey, was amazed by the destructive force of the Mississippi River that reached 39.1 feet, 5 feet over major flood stage, in mid-June and wanted to aid those affected by the flood.

His thought was to memorialize the flood by designing a high-quality t-shirt that depicted the vastness of the high water through a graphic on the front of water covering the intersection of Piasa and East Broadway with “Welcome to Alton” painted on the side of Ardent Mill Silos in the background. Part of the t-shirt sales proceeds would go to those needing help in recovering from the effects of the high water.

After hatching the idea, his first thought was to line up co-sponsors to help with the project. Following calls to Schwartzkopf Printing Company, RiverBend Growth Association and RiverBender.com, each playing a role in production, promotion and distribution of the commemorative t-shirts.

“The entire Riverbend has been impacted by this historic flooding, and some areas have been devastated. This collaborative effort between Black’s Sporting Goods, the RiverBend Growth Association, Schwartzkopf Printing and RiverBender.com provides an opportunity to purchase a commemorative t-shirt and donate to flood relief efforts. $5 from each shirt sale will be donated.” said Haug.

Shirts will be offered in both youth and adult sizes with multiple color options. Shirts will be available only through the following online store hosted by Black’s Sporting Goods: https://rbfloodrelief.itemorder.com

The online store will close at 11:59 pm on Wednesday, July 24th. The shirts will be custom decorated once the store closes and will be available for store pick-up at Black’s in Godfrey, not later than August 7th – just in time for the start of school. All customers will be notified via email when shirts are available.

This is a great chance to help those affected by the high water and with the graphic on the t-shirt, the Summer Flood of 2019 will not be soon forgotten.

For more information please call Black’s Sporting Goods Store: 618-466-7333.

