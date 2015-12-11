EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees at its regularly scheduled meeting on the Carbondale campus Thursday, Dec. 10, approved a contract totaling more than $3.5-million for electrical upgrades on the Edwardsville campus.

The board approved a contract worth $3,501,490 to Guarantee Electrical Co., of Granite City, to complete replacement and repairs to the electric distribution system at SIUE. This is phase two of an $11-million plan that was approved during 2013.

The project will improve SIUE’s electrical system’s reliability, operations and capacity to support the campus. The facilities fee funds the project.

The board also approved a $1.1-million budget to replace the brick pavers in SIUE’s Stratton Quadrangle. Planning approval for the project occurred during 2013. The facilities fee will fund the project, and work is expected to be completed during summer 2016.

Because of wear-and-tear, the bricks are deteriorating and heaving, and need to be removed. Oates Associates, of Belleville, is the civil engineering consultant for the design, which includes replacing the existing pavers and sand base with a permeable brick paver system. The existing seating and large planters will be retained, additional seating will be provided and trees will be replaced on the perimeter.

The board also gave budget approval to replace select, deteriorated concrete exterior building stairs, pavement and storm water structures at SIUE. University plant funds will be used to cover the $520,000 cost, and work is expected to be completed during summer 2016.

Juneau Associates, of Edwardsville, is the civil engineering consultant for the design, which will address nine sets of stairs, two areas of pavement and three storm water structures that have failed or are beyond repair.

The board also authorized a five-year, $390,000 contract with Watts Copy Systems, Inc., of Belleville, to provide multi-function copier machines and service to the SIUE campus.

