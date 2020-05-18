SEE VIDEO:

GODFREY - With many area churches unable to hold services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a non-denominational Drive-In Praise Service held Sunday evening gave many residents a needed chance to worship while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

The parking lot of Trust Family Auto Sales in Godfrey was the site for the service. The service was open to all denominations, and worshipers stayed in their cars while participating in and listening to the service.

"We want to thank everyone for coming out to this night of this prayer and worship," said leader Matthew VonWald at the start of the service. "We're super-excited about you being here, and we'll encourage you tonight to join in with singing, to roll your windows down, to lift your hands, to lift your praise. We're here to do one thing, and just one thing only, and that's to make much of Jesus.

"The beauty of tonight is that today, there are multiple denominations, multiple church names," VonWald also said, "multiple backgrounds and ethnics that are all getting together to be able to glorify God."

VonWald encouraged those who heard something that they liked during the service to honk their horns, and to all to enjoy themselves and have a good time. Following the opening prayer, The Anchor Company sang songs of praise and worship while many of the members testified to their faith and getting back to the simplicity of God in times such as these.

VonWald thanked the Trust family for opening up the parking lot of their business to host the service, Riverbender.com for live-streaming the service, and both local churches and individual attendees for coming out to the service. The topic of his sermon was called The Rebuild, with emphasis not on a physical church, but a body of believers who are built upon the Biblical promises of both God and Jesus.

"That's what I believe God is doing," VonWald said. "We're experiencing a massive rebuild.

VonWald used the idea of the reset button that was a feature of many video games of the past, and although it would be nice to have a reset button, God wants to build something new in people.

"Can I tell you that God isn't just into a reset, where it just makes it all new," VonWald said, "God wants to build something new in you. Well, something that I've learned through Scripture and also in my own life experiences is that God is more into a rebuild than a reset. God is into a process. God is not just a God of destinations, but he's a God of journey. You see, a lot of times in humanity, we want to arrive; when I get that promotion, I've arrived. Or when I make that certain amount of money, then I'll arrive. Or once I get married, then I'll arrive. You think I'll arrive if I can just do this, or do that, I'll arrive. That's not what God's into, God is about the journey. He's a God of process. He's a God of rebuild. What does that mean? Whatever that once was, it means He wants to tear it down so that He can build what is going to be better."

VonWald also said that although God will be bringing judgement, He'll also bring hope and bring all people to Him, and He will provide hope that people will become His servants in a glorious victory that will be witnessed by all of humanity, that the rebuild is taking place inside people. In his final prayer, VonWald and his team prayed that the attendees would be strengthened by His word and that the congregations would put their trust in God.

At the end of the service, a prayer team went around the parking lot to offer prayers for those who needed them, while Brian Trust, from Trust Auto Sales, encouraged worshipers to follow VonWald on Facebook and message him.

Charles Thomas also contributed to this story.

