Oakland, IL – The slate of President Donald Trump delegates on the ballot in the 2020 Primary Election overwhelmingly supports Mary Miller for Congress in the 15th District.

In fact, five of the six individuals running as Trump delegates have endorsed Mary Miller. State Senator Chapin Rose, the 15th District State Central Committeeman; Sue Petty, an Effingham County Republican activist; State Representative Brad Halbrook; State Representative Darren Bailey; and Rhonda Belford, Hardin County Republican Chairman, have all endorsed Mary Miller for Congress.

“I am supporting Mary Miller for Congress because she is right on the issues and she personifies the values of this district,” Rose said. “She is not afraid to take on the socialists in Washington D.C. She will be the voice of common-sense conservatism we need representing us in Congress.”

Miller said she is honored to receive the support of so many of the Trump delegates on the ballot.

“These are the people who will cast the votes to make President Trump the Republican Party nominee in the 2020 election,” Miller said. “I am pleased to have their support and I look forward to working with them to help re-elect our President. I stand with them and President Trump to put America First.”

Mary Miller is running for Congress in the 15th Congressional District, which includes all of 29 counties and parts of four counties. The District is almost 52 percent rural.

To learn more about Mary Miller, log ontowww.marymillerforcongress.com.

