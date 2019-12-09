Oakland, IL – The slate of President Donald Trump delegates on the ballot in the 2020 Primary Election overwhelmingly supports Mary Miller for Congress in the 15th District.

In fact, five of the six individuals running as Trump delegates have endorsed Mary Miller. State Senator Chapin Rose, the 15th District State Central Committeeman; Sue Petty, an Effingham County Republican activist; State Representative Brad Halbrook; State Representative Darren Bailey; and Rhonda Belford, Hardin County Republican Chairman, have all endorsed Mary Miller for Congress.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“I am supporting Mary Miller for Congress because she is right on the issues and she personifies the values of this district,” Rose said. “She is not afraid to take on the socialists in Washington D.C. She will be the voice of common-sense conservatism we need representing us in Congress.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Miller said she is honored to receive the support of so many of the Trump delegates on the ballot.

“These are the people who will cast the votes to make President Trump the Republican Party nominee in the 2020 election,” Miller said. “I am pleased to have their support and I look forward to working with them to help re-elect our President. I stand with them and President Trump to put America First.”

Mary Miller is running for Congress in the 15th Congressional District, which includes all of 29 counties and parts of four counties. The District is almost 52 percent rural.

To learn more about Mary Miller, log ontowww.marymillerforcongress.com.

More like this:

Budzinski Statement on President Trump’s Plans to Disband the USPS Board of Governors
Feb 21, 2025
Legislators, Illinois Governor, Respond To President Trump's March 4 Address To Congress
Mar 5, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Highlights Social Security on Standing Up for Illinois Tour
Mar 22, 2025
Durbin Meets With American Business Immigration Coalition To Discuss The Trump Administration’s Anti-immigrant Policies
Mar 27, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Sues Trump Administration Over Unlawful Executive Order To Impose Sweeping Voting Restrictions
Today

 