SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) today announced that the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program (LFPA) and the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI) can no longer operate in Illinois due to the Trump Administration cutting funding for the programs. Without explanation, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has informed states that it was ceasing reimbursements for any costs incurred after January 19, 2025.

The USDA established the LFPA program to strengthen statewide food systems, using federal funds to buy food from growers and producers at fair market value that is distributed to communities in need at no cost. In Illinois, 883 community sites have distributed food from 176 farmers, 58% of whom meet the USDA definition for new farmers. In addition, Illinois is the only state committed to sourcing 100% of products from socially disadvantaged farmers. Illinois was approved to distribute $43 million under the course of the multi-year agreement and $17.8 million remains outstanding from the federal government.

The purpose of the RFSI program is to expand the middle of the food supply chain capacity for locally and regionally produced foods to offer better market opportunities and new streams of revenue to small and mid-sized agricultural producers. IDOA was in the process of selecting grantees for the RFSI program, which would have provided $6.4 million in grant funding to entities.

Recently, states were notified by USDA that LFPA and RFSI invoices are being processed only for costs incurred on or prior to January 19, 2025. Reimbursement claims submitted for costs incurred after that date are being returned with no explanation or timeline for reimbursements to resume.

“Cutting funds for these programs is a slap in the face to Illinois farmers and the communities they feed,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The Trump Administration’s refusal to release grant funds doesn’t just hurt farmers in the program, it devastates our most vulnerable, food-insecure communities relying on meat, fresh produce and other nutritious donations.”

“This program requires Illinois farmers to invest in upfront input costs which is no longer possible given that the federal government has said they will no longer provide reimbursements,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “Without federal funding, the program that has helped to create local food systems in Illinois is unfortunately no longer able to operate.”

“Agriculture drives so much of the economy and innovation in Illinois – this loss in support for our farmers, especially those from communities that have historically been disinvested in, is a loss for everyone in our state,” said IDHS Secretary Dulce M. Quintero. “Access to nutrition is a human right, and I join our Governor and State leaders in calling on the federal government to do the right thing and help sustain our food system with the grant funding that had been established.”

