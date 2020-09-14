True Act Of Kindness: Cedarhurst Residents In Godfrey Pass Out Donuts, Coffee, To Passerby GODFREY - Cedarhurst of Godfrey residents performed a true act of kindness on Monday and passed out donuts and coffee to passersby. Article continues after sponsor message Those who volunteered to take part in the giveaway wore masks to cover their faces and social-distanced to anyone receiving donuts or coffee. "Three year old Elijah Mager picked up his cousin, Mary, 2, so they could come say hi and grab a donut!" "Everyone was welcome to stop in for a donut and the ages ranged from senior citizens to two years old!, Cedarhurst Community Relations Director Breanna Wyman said. GODFREY - Cedarhurst of Godfrey residents performed a true act of kindness on Monday and passed out donuts and coffee to passersby. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending