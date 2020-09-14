True Act Of Kindness: Cedarhurst Residents In Godfrey Pass Out Donuts, Coffee, To Passerby
September 14, 2020 4:10 PM September 15, 2020 5:17 PM
GODFREY - Cedarhurst of Godfrey residents performed a true act of kindness on Monday and passed out donuts and coffee to passersby.
"Everyone was welcome to stop in for a donut and the ages ranged from senior citizens to two years old!, Cedarhurst Community Relations Director Breanna Wyman said.
"Three year old Elijah Mager picked up his cousin, Mary, 2, so they could come say hi and grab a donut!"
Those who volunteered to take part in the giveaway wore masks to cover their faces and social-distanced to anyone receiving donuts or coffee.
