ALTON - A man was conversing with a potential customer about a job when their light blue Chevrolet Silverado with extended cab and trailer was stolen after 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Alton on Seventh Street.

The trailer was 14 feet long. The truck was owned by Cassie Wieneke. Cassie has contacted law enforcement about the theft and she said it has apparently been spotted in St. Louis, but separated from the trailer.

Calvin Wieneke was the person who was talking to the customer in Alton when the truck and trailer were stolen.

Anyone with any information about the situation should contact Alton Police at (618) 465-3505 or Calvin at (618) 339-4261.

