ALTON - The Alton Fire Department and Police Department were quickly on the scene of an accident where a male driving a truck collided with and knocked down a utility pole, then ran into the United Steelworkers Building at 2800 Broadway in Alton just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

An official at the scene said the driver had a “medical condition,” but that w as not confirmed with authorities.

The utility pole was knocked down just outside the Gordon Cragg Dance Studio and where he was teaching at the time. Gordon Cragg, the owner, said he was glad everyone within his building was OK and that the man didn’t strike his structure inside or outside.

“My kids heard the noise when he hit the pole,” Cragg said. “One of the moms here came and said ‘someone hit your front pole.’ With the pole and a line down there is no place to park. I am glad everyone in my studio is OK and hope kids in the nearby neighborhood will stay away from the downed lines.”

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom House said the driver of the vehicle did strike the pole, then careened over to the right side of road and off the road, jumped an embankment, grazed a parked car and struck the building.

House said the man driving the truck did not appear to have life-threatening or serious injuries because he was standing talking to ambulance personnel when he arrived.

Butch Emery, who works at nearby Bluff City Tackle, said he parks his truck every day in the spot the driver ran over, but for some reason, today he didn’t park there. He said it was a miracle his truck wasn’t destroyed in the process.

”I believe in fate and I guess for some reason I didn’t park where I normally park today,” he said. “He would have hit my car.”

